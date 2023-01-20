Obituary: Myrtle "Mickey" Anderson

Myrtle "Mickey" Anderson passed away peacefully with her family by her side on the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born October 28, 1938 on the family farm in Newfolden, Minnesota to Nellie and Oscar Skadsem. She was the youngest daughter of 7 children.

She met and married David Anderson and settled on the family ranch where they raised their 5 daughters. She was an amazing cook, and if you left her house hungry or thirsty, it was your own damn fault. loved a good card game, gardening, watching wildlife from her kitchen window, quilting, and watching the Minnesota Vikings play “Go Thielan”. She gave selflessly and generously to all those around her.

She is survived by her daughters, Vonnie (John) Permann, Lorie (Russ) Myskewitz, Janie Robinson, and Kristi Dobler; her brother, Orville Skadsem; her sister, Vi Anderson; her grandkids, Josh, Mat, Devvon (Ryan), Ross, Jessica (Joey), Matt, Hollie, Gabriel, Samantha, Aurora, Iver, and Miles; her great grandkids, Ashton, Brody, Patrick, Mannie, Haylee, Dakota; and her great great grandson, Reed. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



