Obituary: Neil John Burkstrand

Neil Burkstrand, 61, of Great Falls, passed away on February 27th, 2022. Born on November 15th, 1960 in Great Falls, Montana, he was one of 7 kids born to Murlyn and Mavis (Martinson) Burkstrand. Neil lived out his childhood here, graduating from CMR High School in 1978. Neil met the love of his life, Ada Sharrah, and the couple married on December 21st, 1981. They shared 3 children and 41 years together.

During his nine years of service in the United States Army, Neil traveled a variety of places, such as Berlin, Germany; Fort Polk LA.; and Fort Lewis WA.

Upon leaving the military, Neil went on to hold a range of jobs, including roofing, pest control, and work at Buttrey’s Warehouse. Neil enjoyed fishing, camping, gambling, and watching the horse races. His true love was time spent with his kids and family. He loved how Kalie, Kenzi, and Cheyenne would sit and watch TV with him. They would take care of him like “little nurses” would.