Obituary: Nora Marie Gilligan

Nora Marie Gilligan, 103, passed away July 13, 2021. Nora was born in Great Falls, MT to Louis and Mary Scharrer. She was the second of five children. She attended the Ursuline Academy and graduated from Great Falls High in 1935. At age 19, she took a job with the IRS in Washington, D.C. There she met and married John Gilligan. They had six children.

Nora was active in her church, St. Gerard’s, and then Holy Spirit Catholic Church volunteering her time and talent. She also volunteered at Columbus Hospital for thirty-five years. Nora was an excellent cook, and she made the best bread and cinnamon rolls in the world. She played tennis well into her eighties.