Obituary: Patricia Ann “Patty Ann” Bliss

Patricia Ann “Patty Ann” Bliss of Great Falls passed away on January 22, 2023 at the age of 89. She was born on March 20, 1933 to Perry and Myrtle Mathews in Turtle Lake, North Dakota. At the age of 4, her family homesteaded on the Asheulot Bench above the Sun River Valley. Patty attended high school in Simms, graduating in 1951. After high school she moved to Great Falls where she worked as a secretary until she married Brent Bliss in 1955.

Once married, the couple moved to the family farm east of Dutton where they raised two sons. In addition to her role as mother and farm wife, she honed her skills as an artist. She enjoyed painting with her watercolors and oils, as well as firing and painting china. Her passion became a part-time occupation, as she sold many pieces of art throughout her career. Patty Ann’s proudest achievements included being featured in a national magazine for her paintings on barnwood in 1974 and having another painting included in the C.M. Russell art auction. At an early age, and out of family necessity, she discovered a joy in sewing and was happy to avoid outdoor chores (milking the cows) by contributing to the family in this way.

Patty’s sewing skills translated to another hobby of hers, making and collecting dolls. For many years Patty enjoyed being a member of a local doll club. She used her talents to make dolls from scratch and also mend antique ones that would seem beyond repair to anyone else. Patty was a true artist who loved to create, whatever the medium.

She is survived by her sons Stuart (Loretta) of Dutton and Gerald (Ebbie) of Vaughn; grandkids Shari, Candice, Colby, Kevin, and Blair; and great grandkids Matthew, Caysen, Zaeza, and Ruby. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

