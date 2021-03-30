Obituary: Patricia Lee (O’Grady) Arts

Patricia Lee (O’Grady) Artz, 90, of Bremerton, Washington, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from natural causes. Pat was born in Great Falls, Montana, on March 18, 1931, to Elizabeth (Pilgeram) and Thomas O’Grady.

She graduated from the University of Montana with her teaching degree in 1949 and received her master’s degree in 1953 from the University of Oregon. Pat taught business for many years in Montana, Ohio, Oregon, and Virginia. It was at the University of Montana that Pat met the love of her life, Robert Artz, and they were married in Great Falls in 1955. Pat and Bob spent many happy years living in Springfield, Oregon, Annandale, Virginia, and Simi Valley, California.