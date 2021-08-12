Obituary: Patricia "Patty" Elizabeth Putnam

Patricia “Patty” Elizabeth Putnam, 51, was taken from us in the early hours of July 15, 2021, while protecting her children and grandchild from a home invader. Patty was born in San Salvador, El Salvador on December 2, 1969, to Maria Rosa Anaya and Joaquin Raul Cordova. She made the long journey to America at age 13 with a dream of a better life. She spent the rest of her childhood in Los Angeles, where she met Boyd Putnam, the love of her life, and the two married on July 2, 1988.

They moved to Great Falls, MT in 1993 to be close to Boyd’s family. During their 20-year marriage, they lovingly raised four daughters, and Patty earned her U.S. citizenship. Tragically, Boyd was lost when he was hit by a drunk driver in 2008. Patty continued raising her kids and supporting them despite the hardships and pain of losing her life companion.

Patty artfully employed a piping bag and spatula as a cake decorator at County Market for several years then at Wal-Mart for 21 years. Her true passion was being a Zumba instructor. She brought boundless energy to her classes and took great pride in leading people to better health through dance. Patty took her routines to many local gyms, including Access Fitness, Indian Family Health Center, The Peak, and Fit Republic.

Patricia will be remembered as a hero for fighting for her family in the face of adversity and for her iron will and unshakable faith. She loved her daughters, and she especially loved her grandson. The warm fire of her heart will forever be within the people she loved and the ones who loved her.