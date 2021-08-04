Obituary: Philip "Phil" Edward Roberts

Philip Edward Roberts, 71, passed away July 28, 2021, at his home in Belt, MT surrounded by loved ones just as he had wanted. Phil was born August 23, 1949, to Donald and Geraldine Roberts in Coshocton, OH. He grew up in Pontiac, IL, where he met and married the love of his life Peggy (Juhler) Roberts. They had one son, Russell Roberts.

After enlisting in the USAF in 1970, Phil made a career out of his service. He was stationed as a missileer at Malmstrom, MT; Whiteman, MO; Vandenburg, CA; and Offutt, NE. He retired in 1993 as a Major. He also completed his bachelor’s in accounting at the College of Great Falls while stationed at Malmstrom.

He was a Sun River Skeet Club Officer, President of MT State Association, scout leader, baseball coach, and most recently, volunteered his time at the Great Falls Habitat for Humanity Re-store. His favorite pastimes were refinishing antique furniture, fishing, shooting, and traveling.