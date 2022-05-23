Obituary: Ralph E. Follinglo

Ralph E. Follinglo was born in Missoula, MT on December 8, 1947, to Agnes and Tollef Follinglo. He graduated from Hellgate High School in 1966 and attended the University of MT. He graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education with a major in history and a minor in geography.

Ralph was an avid fan of trains and worked during the summers laying track for the Milwaukee Railroad from 1968-1972. He had an extensive collection of train memorabilia especially from the Milwaukee Railroad. He served in the Montana Army National Guard from 1970 to 1976.

In 1973, he moved to Great Falls and was hired by the Great Falls School District in 1974. He taught history at the junior high and high school level. During his teaching career he met Beverly Helm who was also a teacher. They married in 1977.