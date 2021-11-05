Watch
Obituary: Reesa Ann Swartz

Family Photo
<b>Obituary: Reesa Ann Swartz</b><br/><b>April 11, 1958 - October 30, 2021</b>
Reesa Ann Swartz
Reesa Ann Swartz, 63, passed away October 30, 2021, in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on April 11, 1958, to George and Floyetta Michael in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Reesa later married her husband, Paul Swartz. For many years, she worked as a medical transcriptionist in Great Falls. During the summer months, you could often find Reesa enjoying time at the family cabin.

She is survived by her husband; daughters, Kelly Brennan, and Roxanne Carl; cousin, Marybeth; grandchildren, Raven, Riley, Nathan, Dylan, Devin, Mercedez, Mackenzie, Aiden, and Gabriel; and 3 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

