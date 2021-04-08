Obituary: Richard Harold Hansen

Richard (Dick) H. Hansen (86) was born to Walter H. Hansen and Priscila Maude (Harris) September 18, 1934 south of Great Falls. He died April 1, 2021 at home with family after suffering years of dementia. A lifelong resident of Great Falls, he worked as a warehouseman most of his working years.

Dick married Marlene A. (Kessel) on May 16, 1958 and had one son, Darwin D. Baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on March 2, 1957, he was actively involved in the Christian ministry making house calls and holding Bible discussions. His interests were the outdoors, hunting, wild plants, and animals. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website .