Obituary: Richard James Larson

Richard James Larson was born on March 2, 1941. Richard was known to most as Dick. He was a bright and athletic young man. He served on the student council before graduating from Great Falls High in 1959.

He served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. Dick spent most of his Navy years aboard the USS St Paul. Once stateside, he married Yvonne Kunesh. The union produced a son, Rick. Dick was a proud father, he coached little league and was a Boy Scout leader. Sadly, the marriage did not last, but Dick and Rick always had a close and deep relationship.

Dick was a Navy-trained electrical technician. After his service, he used those skills at Boeing. He traveled extensively, helping to install the ICBM missiles throughout the Northwest. His next career choice was made so that he could stay put in Great Falls. He started working at Moore's Mobil gas station as an auto mechanic. He worked in the Buick dealership shop and for Penske. He retired medically at the age of 45 from "busting his knuckles.” He then went to MSU GF and earned an associate’s degree in Computer Technology.

He married Joyce (nee Morgan), on March 17, 1972. This was a truly life-changing day not just for him, but for the entire family. Joyce had five children from previous marriages and Dick was now the head of a large household. He turned out to be the best father and mentor you could ever imagine. He is adored by his stepchildren because there are few men in this world who would embrace such a challenge and do it with such devotion.

Richard passed in his sleep on December 10, 2022, at the age of 81 while residing at The Ivy. He survived leukemia, but the lasting effects of chemotherapy made his last few years difficult.

Dick is survived by his son Richard "Rick" (Sandy) Larson of Belt, MT; daughters Ardie (Robert) McClure of Great Falls, Devany (James) Adams of Ogden, UT, Raelee (Michael) Lilly of Bozeman, MT, Donna Jager of Spokane, WA; and son, Donald (Stephanie) Beaulieu of Spokane, WA; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren that miss their GPA; and numerous nieces and nephews that will tell you “Uncle Duck” was the best. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

