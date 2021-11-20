Obituary: Robert "Bob" Fox

Robert “Bob” Fox, 82, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at his home. Bob was born on November 26, 1938, in Joliet, Illinois to Robert and Verna Fox.

He graduated from Joliet Township High School and went on to the University of Illinois where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Architecture.

He was a 1st Lt in the US Air Force and stationed at Malmstrom AFB where he met the love of his life, Betty Jenks.

After serving his country, he opened his own architectural firm, RH Fox Architects. He continued to run his business until September 13, 2021.

He was a member of the YMCA Men’s club, as well as an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. He enjoyed going out to eat with his beloved wife, Betty.