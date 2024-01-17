Obituary: Rosanna "Rose" Jeanette Ludwig

Rosanna “Rose” Jeanette Ludwig passed away peacefully in her home on January 14, 2024. Rose was born into a large and loving family being one of 15 siblings on May 25, 1957, in Forsyth, Montana to Nick and Lorriane Ludwig. Rose joined the U.S. Air Force in March 1975 after graduating from Billings Senior High School. She completed many honorable assignments during her time with the Air Force. She retired as a Chief Master Sergeant after 30 years of service.

Rose travelled the world during those 30 years of service, and her last assignment was at Malmstrom Air Force base. Rose regularly donated to St. Jude and was a selfless giving person. She spent her favorite times with all her animals, most beloved, jake and Rusty. Rosanna also loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing with her husband, Orlando. Rose and Orlando met in 1999 and were immediately inseparable and would spend the next 25 years together.

Rosanna is survived by her husband, Orlando Parsons; daughters, Kathleen, Amanda, and Rose; sons, Ronnie, John, Robert, and James; mother, Lorriane Ludwig; sisters, Cindy (Skip) Weld, Patti (Don) Cetrone, Lori (Art) Perez, Vicki Ferguson, Bev Bracha Elizabeth (Gary) Moore, and Melissa Bohn; brothers, Nick Jr ( Sarah) Ludwig, Lonny Ludwig, Merlin Ludwig, Merle (Rachael) Ludwig; 14 grandchildren; goddaughter, Cassie.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

