Obituary: Rosemary Lynn (Overton) Potolicchio

Rosemary Lynn Potolicchio, 67, passed away at her home, with her husband by her side on May 25th, 2021. Born on March 15th, 1954, in Des Moines, Iowa; the family eventually moved to Alamogordo, New Mexico, where Rosemary graduated from high school in 1972. Rosemary met her best friend and the love of her life there in Alamogordo - Kenneth Potolicchio; they married on March 18th, 1973, and shared 48 years and two children together.

Ken was in the military and that brought much adventure to Rosemary’s life. She followed her husband and his military career from the East coast, Gulf coast, West coast and to Alaska. Rosemary spent her time doing various jobs such as bank teller, baker and pharmacy assistant, but the best jobs she ever had were being a mother and a homemaker.