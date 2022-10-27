Obituary: Roy E. Rouse

On October 24, 2022, Roy E. Rouse, 77, went home to Heaven. A Christian, loving husband, dad, and a grandpa, he was loved by all for his giving spirit and infectious laughter.

Please join us as we celebrate his life at Fairview Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Livestream services will be available on Facebook on the church website .

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



