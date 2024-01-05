Obituary: Russell Baker

Russell “Russ” Baker, 72, passed away surrounded by his family on January 3, 2023. Russ was born in Great Falls, Montana on November 18, 1951. Russ joined the Navy in 1969, serving in Vietnam until 1972. He was later stationed at the Kwajalein Missile Range at the Marshal Islands from 1977 to 1981. He then spent the years 1982 to 1985 stationed at Midway Island.

Upon Russ’ leave of the military, he returned to Great Falls and worked for various construction companies until his retirement in 2012.

Russ loved fishing and had spent much time sailing two oceans and seas; he was incredibly proud of catching a blue marlin. He also enjoyed hunting, shooting a bull elk one season. When he wasn’t outdoors, he liked to shoot pool and make jewelry.

He is survived by his brothers, Floyd Elkins and Ross McBurney; sisters Carlien Baier, Corinne (Jerry) Gates, Jeanne Knecht, Bobbie-Sue (John) Talmage, and Lynn Ledtke; sister-in-laws, Robin Baker and Lori Nelson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who he loved and adored very much.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

