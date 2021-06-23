Obituary: Russell Wayne Bernal

Russell Wayne Bernal, age 67, passed away suddenly on June 19, 2021, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls. Russ was born and raised in Denver, CO to Bennie and Darlene Bernal on October 12, 1953. He was the oldest of five children. He attended Sheridan High School.

He married Debora Parish in 1973, and they had two children. His daughter, Tracy Renee was born on April 20, 1978. His son, Erik Russell was born on November 13, 1979. Russ and Debora divorced in 2000. Russ married Kay Eve in May 2005. During their 17 years together, they lived in Littleton and Aurora, Colorado, with a brief five year stint in Boise, Idaho. They moved to Great Falls, Montana in October of 2014, to help care for Kay’s parents.