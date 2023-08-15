Obituary: Sheila (Noreen) Greybull

Sheila (Noreen) Greybull, 56, was born on Dec. 27, 1967, at the Poplar Hospital in Poplar, Montana, to Melvin Shaw Greybull and Diane Longee. After numerous health trials, Sheila came to rest in the peaceful arms of the Lord on August 6, 2023.

Sheila came into the world as the third-born of her nine siblings, including Everett Browning Jr., Anthony Browning, Kimberly Greybull, Johna Greybull and Brian Greybull Monica Greybull Lindsey Greybull and Melvin Greybull jr . As the firstborn daughter in the family, she was a natural leader and caretaker. Growing up on the East End of town, she took an interest in sports, and learned the game of basketball by playing it with the boys in her neighborhood. Because of these early experiences, Sheila quickly became an adept ball player, and, in 1985, was named among the top five players in the state of Montana for Class B. It didn’t hurt, Sheila recently shared, that Caleb Shields and Gene Culbertson promised her a dollar every time she scored. “I enjoyed my hook shots and my teammates,” she said. “It was the best time in my life!” Sheila also was a cheerleader and enjoyed singing, her rich alto voice earning her various solos throughout her school years. She also performed in vocal ensemble groups. Sheila also loved listening to music, dancing, and rooting for her beloved Denver Broncos.

Her firstborn son, Derrick Lee Greybull, was first to introduce Sheila to motherhood, followed by Marissa Buckles, Ryan Buckles, Mandee Buckles, Mallory Greybull, Raina Cooeyate and Cecelia Cooeyate, whom she adopted. As her family grew, Sheila transferred her allegiance for playing sports to her family, her “loves,” as she called her children and grandchildren, along with staying in touch with friends. Her embrace was wide, and her family grew to include her grandchildren, along with numerous friends and cousins she welcomed into her home when a need arose.

Her work career spanned everything from bartending and teaching children as an aide and instructor of the Dakota Language, and home-school coordinator for Native children, to serving ailing patients as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Great Falls, where she moved to with her family in 1998. Eventually, Sheila would require the same care she gave others. Always the giver, Sheila volunteered to donate one of her kidneys to her father in 1992 when his kidney function slowed. In time, her remaining kidney began to suffer, and she entered into a long journey of kidney dialysis. One of the founding patients at the dialysis clinic she frequented, her tenacity showed even here, where Sheila met many patients who ultimately passed into eternal life even while she persisted beyond the expectations of her medical team.

Wherever she went—whether into schools to teach and mentor children or at her medical appointments—Sheila was a magnet to people, who found her strong spirit insistent upon oftentimes brutal honesty, but simultaneously welcoming them into her heart with unconditional love. Having the “gift of gab,” Sheila drew people of all walks of life into conversation, lifting their spirits and helping them know they were not alone.

Sheila’s fierce love for life was severely challenged in 2010 with the tragic death of her son Ryan, and a leg injury, resulting in infection and the amputation of her left leg. The heartbreak of losing her beloved son along with her ease of mobility was almost enough to break her spirit, and Sheila entered into a period of darkness. In time, however, she was pulled out of despair, realizing that unforgiveness would destroy her, and that God had given her a higher purpose. At this point, she clung to the Jesus she’d been introduced to in childhood, and became determined to begin fully living again, for the sake of her living children and grandchildren. “I just know the Lord is with me all the time,” she said recently. “Because of that, I’m never alone.” She brought this belief with her into her eternal journey.

Few were as adept at come-backs as Sheila, perfectly timed and well-placed. Her infectious laugh, joking ways, and lively spirit will be greatly missed by those blessed to call her friends and family.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, son Ryan Buckles, Grandson kanyen lee Greybull sister Kim Greybull, close friend Gloria “Leigh” Nation, along with her Aunties XXX and Uncles XXX, and Grandparents XXX, XXX. With her children, she also leaves behind her grandchildren: Tanner, Titan and Ryan Kohl; Marias, Rylynn and Tegan Greybull; Brynnlee Greybull; Maylee Carmona; Kylon Converse; and Kimber Solheim and Patience Black Dog.

Sheila will be remembered at a wake held at Poplar Culture Center Aug 16th @7 pm and will be laid to rest at Chelsea Cemetery Aug 17th at 11 am. Flowers and remembrances can be directed to Friesens Floral and Greenhouse Wolf Point, MT, 406-653-1381