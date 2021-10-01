Obituary: Shirley A. Rammer

Shirley Ann Rammer, 91, passed away September 28, 2021, of natural causes. Shirley was born on July 20, 1930, in Wausau, Wisconsin to Harry and Helen (Dallman) Zander. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education. Shirley taught Junior High School art classes in St. Louis, MO and Prince Georges County, Maryland during the 1950s.

Shirley married Bill Rammer in 1952, in Madison, Wisconsin and together they raised a family of five girls and five boys. They were married just shy of 67 years, together they were unstoppable. She was an extraordinary wife and mother. She truly devoted her life to her family.

Following a 30-year hiatus to raise her family and after Bill’s retirement, in 1981 she and her late husband, Bill incorporated Northwest Weather Associates with friends, Warren and Grace Harding. She worked as president of this business until 1991 helping to secure federal contracts to manage the National Weather Service contracted weather observatories.

In 1973, the family moved to Great Falls, MT from the Washington D.C. area. She was very active in the Great Falls community. She was the President of Cascade County Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC), Chairperson of the inaugural board of directors for Cascade County Housing for the Developmentally Disabled, opening the first Group Homes in Great Falls. Later, evolved to Quality Life Concepts (QLC), and she continued to be a board member.