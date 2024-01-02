Obituary: Susan Blackwell

Susan Blackwell, age 53, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully following a sudden illness on December 26, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends at a local hospital.

Susan was born in Kalispell on February 17, 1970, to Gary and Lynne Willis.

She attended school in Great Falls, graduating in 1988. She worked various jobs, mostly in the caregiver field. She was one of the most caring people you could ever meet. Susan had a heart of gold.

She is survived by her sons, Nathan Jackson and Taylor McClure; her mother, Lynne (Dennis) James, brothers, Adam (Adrienne) Blackwell, and Tyler (Hallie) Blackwell; nieces and nephews, Andrew Blackwell, Watson Blackwell, Atlas Blackwell, Vega Blackwell, Rylie Fritz, Charley Fritz, and Gus Fritz.

