Obituary: Thomas “Tom” Arvid Faraasen

Thomas “Tom” Arvid Faraasen died unexpectedly on December 16, 2023, at his residence in Helena, Montana. Tom was born May 8, 1951, in Glasgow, Montana to Arvid and Iona Farassen. He spent his early childhood on the Faraasen farm south of Hinsdale, Montana. He loved living on the farm where he and his siblings would roam the clay hills and play at the dam below the house all day long. He attended Hinsdale Elementary School until the third grade. Following his father’s sudden death the family relocated to Havre, Montana where he finished his primary education. At the age of 18, Tom enlisted in the United States Navy.

His dream was shattered a few weeks before he was to leave to serve his country when he was involved in an automobile accident that left him paralyzed. He may have been confined to a wheelchair, but he never complained nor did he want others to feel sorry for him. Tom was very independent. He was an avid fisherman and would sit by the bank of a river or lake fishing for hours and enjoying the outdoors. He was very artistic and would create many interesting crafts from what some would consider junk! Tom traveled all over the United States in his van and met many people along the way.

Tom graduated from Gem City College watchmaking and repair in Quincy, Illinois in 1977. He worked as a watch and clock repairman at Sutherland Jewelry in Great Falls, Montana, House of Time Jewelers in Bozeman, Montana, and was the sole proprietor of his own watch and clock repair shop in Bozeman, Montana for several years. Tom furthered his education graduating from the American Jewelers Institute in Portland Oregon. When Tom retired from watch and jewelry repair he made his home in Helena, Montana. He will be remembered for his wit, stories, sarcasm, jokes, writing letters to his family, and his contagious laugh. He was a devoted supporter of Disabled Veterans.

Tom will be greatly missed by his siblings: Myron Faraasen, Gloria Klind, Linda Hartsock, Dorothy (Paul) Jensen, and Melvin Sonsteng; Nephews: Scott (Brenda) Klind, Macy (Toby) Klind, Peter Mogan, Brian (Alissa) Mogan, Marcus Mogan, Jarid (Diane) Jensen, and Brad Jensen; niece Shannon Hauck; Uncle Walt (Marian) Frost; as well as many great-nieces, nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

