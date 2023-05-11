Obituary: Tia Nichole Goos Naylor

Tia Nichole Goos Naylor, 44, of Fairfield passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was born February 13,1979, to parents Daniel Goos and Linda Alfson, exactly 41 years after her grandmother Ida.

She attended Fairfield High School, graduating in 1997, and then graduated from Montana State University of Great Falls in 2000. She previously worked as a town clerk for the town of Fairfield and was recently employed at the Harvest Hills Golf Course.

Tia married Ken Naylor on November 23, 2018. Tia and Ken enjoyed their trips to the Oregon coast and Seattle. She took her first plane ride just last year! She was always ready for wherever the next adventure was going to be. She enjoyed shopping, getting her hair styled in whatever struck her fancy, getting her nails done, and hanging out with her friends. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. She had finally gotten her green thumb and was especially proud of her flower beds! She just planted new seeds and was anxiously waiting for them to bloom.

Tia is survived by her husband, Ken Naylor; daughters, T’Ly and Kiki Taylor; mother, Linda Alfson; grandmother, Ida Alfson, both of Fairfield; sisters, Rebecca (Tony) Arnold of Washington State and Samantha Goos of Fairfield; her very special and close friend, Shambra Gray; niece and nephew, TJ and Tynikki Arnold of Washington State; brothers-in-law, Dan (Rhonda) Naylor of Choteau and Jerry (Vicki) Naylor of Conrad; uncles, Leroy (Janet) Goos of Virginia, Pat (Diana) Goos and aunt, Annie Goos, all of South Dakota; along with many cousins and extended family members. She is also survived by her critter babies: Carly, Alley Cat, Princess, Wilbur (‘Lil Mans), her birds LucyLou and Sunny, Frank, her bearded dragon, and her many fish, who all had too many names to remember!

She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Goos; grandfather, Donald Alfson; both paternal grandparents, Al and Marilyn Goos; uncles Pete and Roger Goos; and aunts Marlys (Kenneth) Schaefer and Gloria Solheim. She will be sorely missed by all. Her smile will live on in our hearts.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



