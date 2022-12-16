Obituary: Tristan Edward Mayfair

Tristan Edward Mayfair was born in Plains, MT on March 3, 2003. He graduated from Charles M. Russell High School with a college welding certificate. Tristan worked at Home Depot for a while, but he was putting all his effort into enlisting in the Army.

He was a member of the Great Falls Tang Soo Do. He loved hunting, fishing, archery, camping, hiking, and kayaking. He bought an old 1983 Chevy van, and his dream was to fix it up and live in it someday. He also loved his cats, Haze and Blaze, like they were his own kids.

Tristan was a loving brother who always watched out for his sister. Anytime he was asked for help with something, he just did it, and he did a good job at it. He loved spending time learning about mechanics with his stepdad, Lowell.

Tristan is survived by his mother, Jolene; stepdad, Lowell; sister, Simone Noel; aunt, Susan Reeser; and grandmother, Joyce Reeser. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

