Obituary: Virgil Ronald Langford

Virgil Ronald Langford, 76, passed away Jan 23rd in Taylor, Texas after a long illness. Virg was born June 12th, 1945 in Richland, Washington to Virgil and Freda (Powers) Langford, the second of 3 children. The family moved to Chinook, MT in 1952.

In 1962, at the age of 17 he left high school in Chinook to enlist in the Marine Corps. Following his military service, he relocated to Southern California and shortly thereafter went to work as an operator for Chevron in El Segundo. During this time he met and married his wife Beverly Lawrence and they had 3 children together (they later divorced).

In 1976 they moved to Great Falls, Montana where Virg went to work at the then Phillips Petroleum Refinery. Virg had a very successful career at Phillips (now Montana Refining Company) and became refinery manager in 1985. After a promotion in 1988, he became plant manager for Navajo Refining in Artesia, New Mexico and was Vice President of Refining for their parent company, Holly Corporation.

In 1991 he married Kathy Vaughn and became step-father to her two children, Deanne and Rowdy. Virg retired in 2000, and he and Kathy moved to the Taylor, Texas area to be closer to family. They remained together for 30 years until her passing December 31, 2021.

He is survived by his sister Carrie Ann of Billings, MT; brother Fred (Rita, Matthew, Malissa) of Chinook, MT; Sons Charlie of Great Falls, MT, James (Karen and granddaughters Ellen, Emily, Erin, and Evelyn) all of Dallas, TX; daughter Michelle of Great Falls, MT; step-daughter Deanne (grandchildren Tristan and Adriana) of Taylor, TX; step-son Rowdy (Patty) of Bastrop, TX; numerous nieces and nephews and his Schnauzer Misty.

Memorial service will be held 1pm June 4th at Wilderness Funeral Home, 500 Indiana St, Chinook, MT with reception to follow.