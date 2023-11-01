Obituary: Vivian Sue Wayne

Vivian Sue Wayne, 68, passed away surrounded by family on October 27, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana. Vivian was born in Birmingham, AL, to Arthur and Juanita Ross, on November 6, 1954. She spent her childhood in Kinston, North Carolina and graduated from Grainger High School in 1974.

Vivian was a free soul and loved to travel. She lived in a multitude of states during her lifetime, including Florida, New York, South Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Colorado, and Montana. Amongst the many journeys in her adult life, Vivian received her associate of Applied Science in Business and Office Technology from Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi, and later, an Associate of Arts degree from the same college.

Vivian worked in several career fields, including food service, retail, manufacturing, and prior to retiring, she worked at a call center in the healthcare industry.

A woman of many interests, Vivian enjoyed crafting, sewing, crocheting, reading, and traveling in her free time. Her favorite past time was playing card games with family and friends while sipping a cup of coffee. She absolutely adored her family and loved spending time with her daughters and grandkids. She always had a positive outlook on life and encouraged everyone to see the sunny side of any situation.

She is survived by her partner, Scott Read; daughters, Hope Carroll, Jamie Cox, Lael Conklin, and Selina Wayne; brother, Donald Ross; sister Anita Barker; eleven grandchildren, Jacie and Nolan Carroll, Alexandria Stafford, Aaron Rodriguez, Harley Cox, Clayton and Celia Conklin, Abigail Staten, Janae Guion, and Solomon Boomer; as well as eleven great grandchildren.

