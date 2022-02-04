Obituary: William Felix "Bill" Skovron

William Felix Skovron, "Billy Skov", died February 1, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Billy was born January 8, 1964, in Great Falls. Although he was a member of GFHS class of ‘82, Billy preferred the school of life. After high school Billy stayed in Great Falls and worked for various contractors.

In the early ‘90s he started his own company, Treasure State Drywall. He stayed very busy as a drywall hanger cramming a full day’s work into 5 hours, playing loud music, and cussing all the way. After work Billy loved to hold court at The Do Bar.

He was a free spirit and endeared himself (usually) with a slew of “Billy-isms.” If you know, you know. Billy had an untamed and giant heart.

Billy spent his final weeks in ICU battling COVID. He fought hard. He drifted away and joined his two dogs, Whiskey and Dozer; his dad, Chuck Skovron; brother, Joe Skovron; and sister-in-law, Chris Skovron.