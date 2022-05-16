Obituary: Roberta "Bobbie" K. Smith

Roberta K. Smith (Bobbie, as she was known to all close friends and acquaintances) passed away early Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, after having struggled with declining health for over five years. She was born to Dr. Fred P. Kesler and Arlene Anchorstrand Kesler in Indianapolis on February 23, 1936.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ira W. Smith, both of her parents and her brother. Her surviving children are Brian E. Smith (Louise), Dr. Scott K. Smith and Christopher A. Smith (Tina). She has eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

Bobbie and Ira moved from Salt Lake to Great Falls in 1961 as Ira had been recruited to work for Buttrey Food Stores. When her children were older, she worked for Dr. Ray Sumsion taking care of billing. At Malmstrom AFB, she worked several years as a secretary typing and proofing books for professors and helping graduate students with their thesis projects. For a brief time, she was employed at the Montana Deaconess Hospital. And finally, she was as an administrative assistant for Facilities Management of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Montana.

In the 1960’s, she dearly loved years of being able to perform beautiful music as a member of the Great Falls Mormon Choir. The Great Falls Symphony was a life-long passion. Each year she looked forward in eager anticipation for the new slate of outstanding music to be performed by our own wonderful musicians and guest world class artists.