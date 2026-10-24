Paul Jefferson challenging incumbent Russ Miner in race for MT House District 26

GREAT FALLS — House District 26 covers wide area. And for the candidates in the race, water and education are among their top priorities.

Watch the full story below:

Jefferson, Miner square off in MT HD 26 race

The geographic area of the district reaches far and wide, including Stockett, Centerville and Sand Coulee south of Great Falls and all of Choteau County.

Russ Miner is the Republican and two-term incumbent in the race.

Watch the full interview with Russ Miner:

Russ Miner interview

He was born and raised in Great Falls and graduated from Montana State University with an agriculture production degree. He had a long career in agriculture sales and management. He says he wants to give a voice to agriculture and rural Montana and water issues are at the forefront of his campaign.

"We are headwater state, you know, and, up until the recent six years, probably with the droughts that that it's been a concern, but it's really getting to be a paramount concern how we just manage the state waters, whether it's through groundwater or surface water, and stream flows, exempt wells and all that,” said Miner.

Democrat Paul Jefferson was born in Moses Lake, Washington, and spent much of his life in Texas.

Watch the full interview with Paul Jefferson:

Paul Jefferson Interview

He was a theater teacher in public schools for 19 years. He’s hearing a lot about rural education and affordability on the campaign trail.

"We have many small communities in Montana. And so the ability to for those schools to thrive and function, we need to make changes for that to happen. But, education, affordability, things are, out of reach, right now for so many people,” said Jefferson.

On the topic of a flat income tax proposed by the governor, Jefferson is opposed while Miner is in favor.

Election Day is Nov. 3.