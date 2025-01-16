The group 1000 In Action have just wrapped their fourth consecutive year raising money for child welfare in Montana. The group was created by Fairfield residents Jen Barnett, Jennifer Gruber-Fischer, and Tasha Johnson in 2021 after a child's violent death in Great Falls.

1000 In Action raises money for children's services

The premise is simple — find at least 1,000 businesses and/or individuals to pledge at least $100 a year, every year, to create an annual fund of $100,000 for programs and services that help children. There is no overhead, it’s run entirely by volunteers.

Volunteers make up an advisory committee, consisting of fire chiefs, NICU nurses, child psychologists, SVU responders and more.

In 2024, the group raised their highest total of $60,000. All of it was given back to children services.

“Everything stays right here in the community, and we're a real grassroots effort,” says Tasha Johnson.

In 2024, money was divided and awarded to the following programs:



$19,200 to Toby’s House Crisis Nursery

$10,000 to Fairfield Leading Youth Afterschool Program

$6,500 to Family Promise of Great Falls

$6,500 to Alliance for Youth of Great Falls

$6,000 to Peace Place

$5,000 to 4 the KIDS Montana

$1,500 to Victim Witness Assistance Services

“It's usually a lot of tears. It's such a huge feeling of accomplishment for us,” says Jen Barnett, remarking on the giving of checks.

The group is planning to host its annual ‘Color a Brighter Future’ fundraiser during the third week in June.

If you would like to donate or get more information you can visit their website or their Facebook page.

