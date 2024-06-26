Alliance For Youth gets a boost from Scripps

GREAT FALLS — On Tuesday, KRTV anchor Tim McGonigal presented a $1,250 check from the Scripps-Howard Foundation to the Alliance For Youth in Great Falls.

Alliance For Youth supports youth and families in Great Falls, from parenting services to youth resources, they do what they can to help the community, affecting about 4,000 individuals every year.

Every year, the non-profit agency hosts their Back To School Blast event, which is their largest financial investment, helping kids get ready for school with immunizations, backpacks, haircuts, dental screenings, and more.

The donation from Scripps-Howard will go directly toward supporting the event.

Kristy Pontet-Stroop, the director of Alliance For Youth, said, “When we got this email from Tim saying that he had nominated us and to put it toward the Back To School Blast, yeah, we were doing some cheerleader kicks!”



The Back To School Blast is August 16 from noon to 4 p.m. Pre-registered students can go beginning at 11 a.m.

The event is at the Great Falls Civic Center and offers free school supplies, haircuts and hygiene items, as well as affordable sports physicals.

There are three locations to register for a backpack, either in person or by phone.



Alliance for Youth: 3220 11th Ave. S., 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 406-952-0136 ext. 1005

Great Falls Rescue Mission, administration office, 408 2nd Ave. S., east entrance, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 406-761-2653

Opportunities Inc. Community Resource Center, 1123 Central Ave., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 406-761-0310, ask for Cherrie Kelly.

Click here for more information.

