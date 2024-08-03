Bashin' Trash: how you can help clean up the Missouri and Sun rivers

The Sun River Watershed Group is looking for volunteers for their "Bashin' Trash" event with the mission of helping to clean up more than 140 miles of the Missouri and Sun Rivers.

Starting at 9AM on Saturday, August 3rd, teams of volunteers will head out to rivers, parks, and trails from Fort Benton down to Helena to remove loads of trash that has collected by the rivers.

In Great Falls, participants can head to meet up points at Black Eagle Dam, Giant Springs Park, and Oddfellows Park to grab some trash bags, gloves, water, and a bingo card.

The bingo card has various items of trash commonly found. If you find the trash items on the card that fills a line, BINGO! Take a photo of you with your items and your bingo card and email it to tracy@sunriverwatershed.org to be entered in a drawing for a prize.

Tracy Wendt, President of the Missouri River Fly Fishers Chapter of Trout Unlimited, explains, “I just love it because I feel like it's almost to the point where if I wasn't out there telling people to do it, it would still happen because enough of our partners and enough of the community members care about picking up the trash, and it's not a big deal one day a year to go out and pick up garbage.”

The event is a joint project between chapters of Trout Unlimited, Sun River Watershed Group, and local conservation districts. Last year, over 120 volunteers filled over 80 bags of trash during the event.

For more information on the Bashin’ Trash event, click here.

