Bell-ringer spreads holiday cheer in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The ringing of the Salvation Army bell this time of year is unmistakable, and at Super 1 Foods in Great Falls, the young man at the kettle is unforgettable - due in large part to his positive attitude.

Twenty-three year old Anthony Cox might not be able to see the joy on people’s faces when leave they money in his Salvation Army kettle, but he can sense it. He’s been a mainstay at the store most days collecting money during the annual Red Kettle campaign.

Anthony was born with a condition called bilateral microphthalmia, leaving him completely blind since birth, but it doesn’t hamper his positive attitude which he says is fueled by getting out there and enjoying life.

Store manager Bill Rook said, “This time of year can be a stressful situation. You see, someone like this has those challenges and it sure puts life's challenges in perspective for everybody.”

Anthony was born in Billings, went to the Montana School for the Deaf & the Blind, and never left Great Falls.

He says he loves the friendly people. During the holiday season, he can be found at the store almost every day from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., a real workhorse for the organization.

Anthony lives his live by a simple rule: get out of bed each day with a smile.

Rook noted, “You know, he's a super wonderful kid and we are very blessed to have him at our store.”

Anthony may not be able to see like the rest of us, but when it comes to making others feel good, his vision is crystal clear.

