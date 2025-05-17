'Breaking Chains For Recovery' hosts park clean-up event

GREAT FALLS — As an addiction counselor, Tasia Stordahl has recently seen increased support for those struggling: “I don't feel like in the past there's been a lot of support.”

'Breaking Chains For Recovery' hosts park cleanup event

Stordahl thinks that community events, like the get together hosted by Breaking Chains for Recovery on Saturday at Kranz Park, are great for people in recovery.

Stordahl said, “Recovery can be fun and that it's not all serious and business,”

The “Spring into Recovery” event provided support for those in recovery, and offered participants a chance to help the community that has offered them a second chance.

LaVonne Takesenemy, director of Breaking Chains for Recovery, said, “You know, we're not bad people just because we once were in addiction, and we want to do something to give back to the community that's given us another chance.”

The event featured games, handouts, and testimonies from real people who have overcome their struggles.

Having a support system, Takesenemy says, is the most important part of recovery.

Takesenemy said, “If you don't feel loved when you're in your addiction, you're not going to want to get better."

Reminding everyone struggling that they are more than their addiction.

Takesenemy said, “Just because we make a mistake doesn't make us a bad person.”

The AP reported a 27% drop in overdose deaths last year. That's the biggest one year decline they have seen, and they think a big part of that is this Narcan, the overdose reversal drug.

Takesenemy said, “Another thing that's been put out in a lot of places is harm reduction efforts as far as, like fentanyl test strips.”

There is proof that the overdose reversal drug is making a difference in Montana too, not just elsewhere in the country.

Takesenemy said, “Wherever we see the most naloxone distribution is usually where we see the lowest numbers of overdoses. So we know that that's working and we know that that's where that's coming from.”

There will be another community park cleanup event on May 31st at Rhodes Park.

There will be another community park cleanup event on May 31st at Rhodes Park.

