Browning High School seniors deliver presents to children

Christmas came early for some children as Browning High School seniors raised thousands of dollars to bugy gifts for children in the community.

The Senior Toy Drive at Browning High School was started in 2003, but has slowed in recent years. This year’s senior class wanted to make the toy drive a priority, and raised $4,000 in just three days by singing Christmas carols in the community.

With that money, the seniors went shopping, buying dozens of toys. They also received “letters to Santa” from the elementary school students, and wrote each kid a letter back.

Browning High School Senior Class President Danaia Moreno says, “We got assigned a kid, and we just wrote back to them. And for mine, I got Uriah, and he asked for Lego Ghostbusters. He also asked how we make the toys, so I just said that they make them with magic."

On Thursday morning, the seniors passed out the first batch of presents to pre-k students at Bullshoe Elementary School.

Browning High School senior Ashton Granados says, “It makes all of us feel better, about ourselves, and about our community, because there's not a lot of nice things that go on, but we're able to bring that. And we’re high school seniors, it’s awesome that we get to do that."

The senior toy drive also had a special mission. School counselors and outreach programs throughout the district compiled a list of 75 students that were in need. Keeping these students' identity confidential, the seniors bought special items for these children, many of which asked for basic necessities in their Christmas wish list.

Browning High School senior Cade Calica says, “It makes us feel good, you know, cause Browning, there's a lot of kids that are in need of these gifts, and it makes them feel better because a lot of them don't get Christmas."

The school seniors will continue to hand out presents throughout the week to elementary school students, and the special gifts will be delivered to school counselors and outreach programs to be given to those in need.