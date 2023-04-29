Central Catholic mainstay earns award from Great Falls Chamber

GREAT FALLS — Monica Woelkers, an administrative assistant at Central Catholic High School, is the recipient of the 2023 Administrative Professional of the Year award presented by the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

She’s been there since the very beginning.

“Monica was the very first employee that was hired for the school,” says Jamie Steven, the Director of Athletics and Activities, and the one who nominated Monica.

Monica’s service to the school dates back to 2000, when she helped the principal attract a student body to the newly-revived school. Along the way she’s helped out in several facets including buying books, subbing for classes, and driving the school buses for class trips.

“She is really a foundational piece to our success today and just continues to be that person. That's a constant. Kids that came here back in 2000, you know, still walk through these doors and see a face that she that they know and love,” says Stevens.

Monica’s co-workers will tell you the award is long-overdue, but she herself could hardly believe it.

“I was not looking for awards. I'm very, very humbled and I was very, very surprised. It was a gift and I'm very grateful for that. It is really always nice to be recognized,” says Woelkers.

As for the children she’s met through the years, Woelkers wouldn’t trade it for the world: “You know, it's more important to me who they become than just what's in their brain, because I believe that who they are drives the rest. And I've seen nothing but wonderful things. The alumni, now that we have, are bearing that out, are showing that fruit,” she says.

Congratulations to the 2023 Administrative Professional of the Year, Monica Woelkers. Monica has been with Great Falls Central Catholic High School for more than 23 years. She has donned many hats in her role as Administrative Assistant throughout the years from assisting with writing school curriculum to driving bus for student events. As noted in her nomination, when students leave Central, they may forget a classmate or a teacher, but they will never forget Monica! Central is Monica, and Monica is Central!

“When you think of Central, you think of Monica,” says Stevens.

