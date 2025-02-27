CMR High School will host 'Lost Enzyme' fundraiser

GREAT FALLS — CMR High School's 'Future Health Professionals' organization is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, February 28, 2025, for the Lost Enzyme Project, an organization that supports funding for Beta-Mannosidosis.

Nathan Gregier’s stepson Oliver sounds a lot like most 14-year olds.

Gregier said, “He loves basketball, he loves life, he loves going to school, but things are a lot more challenging for him because of his disease.”

This disease is what sets him apart. Oliver has Beta-Mannosidosis, a rare genetic lysosomal storage disorder that causes toxic buildup in his cells. But he doesn’t let that slow him down.

Shae Sweeney, a CMR HOSA member said, “I think he’s funny. He’s real sarcastic.”

Lainey Bralick, also a HOSA member said, “He always has a smile on his face. He’s always happy to be here and always happy to interact with others.”

HOSA Future Health Professionals was given the task of fundraising for the Lost Enzyme Project.

The Lost Enzyme Project supports preclinical studies funding for Beta-Mannosidosis.

Last year, CMR HOSA raised more than $20,000 for the Lost Enzyme Project. This year, they hope to do it again.

Sweeney said, “I’m just really inspired to do it again because Oliver needs that help to get the treatment he needs.”

HOSA’s fundraising will take place during the girls crosstown basketball game on Friday night at 7pm at CMR. Everything, from the silent auction to the concession stands, will be donated back to the lost enzyme project.

Bralick said, “I just like how smoothly it goes and just how appreciative everyone is.”

For Gregier, the support is nothing short of incredible.

Gregier said, “Anytime that people show your kid love, it means a lot to you.”