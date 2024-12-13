'Does' of Great Falls Elks Lodge raise money for non-profits

GREAT FALLS — The female counterparts to the elks of the Great Falls Elks Lodge, the ‘Does’, once again raised thousands of dollars for non-profits around town just in time for the holidays.

Focusing on non-profits directly benefitting women and children, the does were able to give nine organizations one-thousand dollars each.

The nine non-profits included Toby’s House, Peace Place, The YWCA, The Children’s Receiving Home, The Cameron Center and Women’s Shelter, Grace Haven, Meals on Wheels and The Boys and Girls Club.

“We're small, but we're mighty, I think. And we're we're trying to keep the idea of charity and giving back to the community, going,” says Jean Beirley, President of the Does.

With the money, places like Toby’s House Crisis Nursery will be able to save for weekend staffing and Grace Haven can afford a fire suppression system, allowing them to expand capacity from four to eight families.

To date, the Does have raised roughly one-hundred thousand dollars for various non-profits.

“All of our organizations are non-profits, we're all teammates, right? And we're all trying from different aspects around the community to really be able to reach out and help those in need and to provide a hand up,” says Board Chair of Toby’s House, Leesha Ford.

