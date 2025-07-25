GREAT FALLS — Weston Weir faces a challenge every day. The 12-year-old is wheelchair bound and partially paralyzed from a car accident which took the life of his father and brother in 2021. The same wreck also gave him a traumatic brain injury.

Four years later, Weir has made a remarkable recovery, continuing his physical therapy, and living life to the fullest.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Eagle Mount gifts adaptive raft to young boy

On Thursday he received a special surprise.

The recipient of a $22,500 grant, Eagle Mount Great Falls was able to gift an adaptive raft for Weston complete with a seat he can sit comfortably within.

Eagle Mount also received four paddle boards, seven kayaks, an additional raft, and an enclosed trailer. The money secured by The Hartford Insurance Company and Move United.

It means so much to us because it's allowed us and our participants, their families, to get out on the water and really enjoy, the beauty that we have here in Great Falls,” says Joe Stalzer, Program Coordinator with Eagle Mount.

“We’re grateful for all the goodness that comes our way,” says Jen Weir, mother to Weston.