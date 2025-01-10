Watch Now
Falls Quilt Guild marks 25 years of 'Adopt A Bear' program

Falls Quilt Guild celebrates 25 years of Adopt A Bear program

The Adopt A Bear Program has provided teddy bears and handmade quilts to children at Benefis Health System. These bears and quilts go to the Pediatric Department, Radiology, Emergency Department, Mercy Flight, and Children’s Bereavement at Peace Hospice.

Adopt A Bear is now going to children at Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau, and Benefis Missouri River Medical Center in Fort Benton.

Over the past 25 years the Falls Quilt Guild have provided more than 6,000 bears and quilts to children in their most vulnerable times.

