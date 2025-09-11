GREAT FALLS — GREAT FALLS — First Interstate Bank employees in Great Falls closed their doors at noon on Wednesday to spend the rest of the workday volunteering at several non-profit organizations.

"Part of our values is our commitment to the community, so part of what we do is help out with volunteer hours," explained Kyle Herda, First Interstate Bank market president.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video:

First Interstate Bank volunteers lend a hand in Great Falls

Staff members pitched in at several sites across the city, including the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center, where they cleaned and organized the facility and assisted with caring for pets, while another team headed projects at the Great Falls Animal Shelter.

Other groups spent the afternoon cleaning troughs, feeding animals, and mucking enclosures with Eagle Mount.

Volunteers also packaged food for the Backpack 4 Kids program at the Great Falls Community Food Bank and joined NeighborWorks to help with a housing project.

A total of six groups spread out across the community.

Herda elaborated on their partnerships, saying, “We have a very good partnership with all of our community non-profits. We have individuals on all of the different boards. So we reach out to them to see if they have a need for this day that we can help out with.”

The effort was part of First Interstate’s eighth annual Volunteer Day.

Across its 14-state footprint, more than 3,500 employees tackled 440 projects ranging from food insecurity and homelessness to youth programs and environmental cleanups.

“Volunteer Day is about more than just giving back — it’s about listening, learning and leading with purpose,” said Jim Reuter, president and CEO of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. “Our employees bring their whole selves to this work, and their impact is felt far beyond a single afternoon.”

The program began in 2018 as part of the bank’s 50th anniversary and has since become a cornerstone of its community outreach.

