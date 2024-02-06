Game Changers (February 5, 2024)

GREAT FALLS — We are crowning the first state champs of the winter sports season this weekend.. at state swimming in Great Falls and state wresting in Billings.. But it’s been an eventful week leading up to the chaos of the postseason! Let’s look at our top moments in this week’s Gamechangers.

At No. 1.. Halftime at the Great Falls High girls game on Saturday.. The Bison cheerleaders hosted a camp earlier in the day for local kids.. including one Cece Wylie, who had a great time learning from the varsity cheer squads and performing in front of a crowd..

At No. 2.. Helena crosstown hoops.. Check out Jackson Lieberg flying to the cup with the baseline throwdown.. check it out again.. the big time dunk, helped the Bengals win and complete the season sweep of their crosstown rivals..

At No. 3.. Check out KRTV Newscast director Julian Madrigal on Let’s Make a Deal.. He might have gotten Zonked during his appearance and left the show with nothing but fond memories… but at least he was dressed like a pirate..

At No. 2.. A cool moment for a very cool athlete.. Special Olympian Jenny Hill, won a figure skating gold medal at the Big Sky State games, just four months after trying the sport for the first time.. and the smile never left her face.. Another reminder of what sports and competition should be all about..

At No. 1.. A big thank you to the community of Great Falls for supporting childhood literacy... Thanks to generour donations from viewers and MTN employees for our annual “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign.. , every student at Sunnyside elementary was able to take home six free books this week to add to their home library.. and help instill a lifelong love of reading..

Folks - we’re always looking for submissions.. so if you come across a play, or a moment that makes your jaw drop or gives you goosbumps.. please send an email to sports@krtv.com and tell us how to find it, and we’ll do our best to include it in next week’s Gamechangers..