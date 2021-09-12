GFPS honors the legacy of Ken Maddox

GREAT FALLS — In the months since East Middle School teacher and Great Falls High assistant basketball coach Ken Maddox passed away from COVID, there have been countless memories and stories shared about his life and impact from friends, family, students and former players.
Maddox managed to touch the lives of nearly everyone he came in contact with due to his giving attitude and big heart.
On Saturday, GFPS hosted "Miles For Maddox" to celebrate his legacy. Activities included running, face-painting, sidewalk chalk, badminton, tie-dyeing, and hula hoops.