Gift wrap fundraiser underway to help Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home

If you don't like to wrap presents for Christmas, there's a group of volunteers who are ready to help - in exchange for a donation to the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home. The agency kicked off its annual gift-wrapping fundraiser on Saturday, December 10th. The event is hosted at both Kaufmann’s Menswear Center and Mighty Mo.

The Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home helps young people who have been temporarily displaced due to issues at home or a lack of one.

Donors are encouraged to bring in gifts that need wrapping, and the team of volunteers will wrap them for you.

These volunteers will be accepting gift donations up until Christmas Eve. They will be at Kaufman’s from 12-4 pm and Mighty Mo from 4-8 pm. On Sundays, they will be at Mighty Mo from 12-8 pm.

“We have a lot of support, and we have our regulars that come every year, which is awesome and we thank them for doing that. There are some shifts where you're just busy the whole time and pretty soon two or three hours have gone by,” says Christie Gilleo, fundraising chair for the board.

“We have a method to our madness and keep everything arranged and straightened out when it gets busy, and as time allows, you know, we can get crazy with our decorating,” Gilleo adds.

One volunteer, Michelle Pehl, has been coming to the gift wrap and donating her time for the past 15 years. She feels obligated to provide a merry Christmas for the less-fortunate children.

"To me, it's important because it helps kids. So they know that they're not alone,” Pehl says, beginning to choke up. “And by doing this, I know they get a Christmas, which means a lot to me.”

Those interested in donating are encouraged to contact the receiving home at gfcrh@bresnan.net. or 406-727-4842.

