Glasgow community celebrates Scotties 'super-fan' Shawn Garwood

GLASGOW — For a quarter century, few Glasgow High School football games have kicked off without Scottie superman Shawn Garwood cheering on the sidelines.

Garwood, who has Down syndrome, has been a fixture at Scottie sporting events for 25 years — always dressed in team colors and always ready with a high-five or a smile for his favorite players.

"He's just been a faithful supporter for this program, especially the football program," said Glasgow Superintendent Brenner Flaten. "Over the last five or ten years, we've allowed him to be a little bit closer to the sidelines, and he just really loves it. And the players do too."

On Friday night, the Scotties returned that love with a surprise halftime ceremony to honor their biggest fan. Athletic Director Mike Erickson presented Garwood with a “G” patch featuring four bars for his letterman’s jacket — symbolizing his honorary status as a four-year letterwinner in football.

“Shawn’s passion for Scottie football never goes unnoticed,” the PA address announcer read as the crowd cheered. “Through every win and loss, he has remained a true Scottie at heart.”

The team also gave Garwood a football signed by every player — a gesture that meant as much to them as it did to him.

"Oh, he's just an outstanding individual," said head coach Patrick Barnett. "He shows up to all of our games. He's proud of us. He loves us. Win or loss, he's always there."

Senior quarterback Khye Gamas agreed.

"He means a lot. He's our number one fan, and we just love him here. He's here at every home game — sick, cold, hot, he's always here."

Flaten said the celebration was a reminder that Garwood’s enthusiasm is just as meaningful to the team as their performance is to him.

“I think sometimes he doesn’t really realize how important he is,” Flaten said. “He looks forward to every Friday night — but our guys look forward to seeing him just as much.”

The Scotties knocked off defending champ Malta 38-13.

Garwood summed it up in two simple words: “My team.”