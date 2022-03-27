Great Falls Elks Lodge donates to “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign

GREAT FALLS — In January, KRTV handed out thousands of books to students at Sunnyside Elementary in Great Falls as part of our annual “If You Give a Child a Book...” campaign.

And now thanks to a generous donation on Friday from the Great Falls Elks Lodge, we're getting a jump start on next year's campaign.

Officers from Elks Lodge 214 in Great Falls presented a check for $1,000 to KRTV, to help put books in the hands of low-income students right here in Cascade county.

It's part of their literacy campaign which included a $4,500 donation to the Great Falls Public Library earlier this month.

"One of the things that important is creating our leaders for tomorrow, and making sure they get a good education,” said spokesman Glenn Christiansen. "And to get a good education, you need a good literacy program. So, one of the things that's important to us, is giving back to the youth and making a difference in our community."

The link to our donation site is open all year round; click here if you would like to donate.



