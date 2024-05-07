Groups collaborate to help Great Falls homeless population

GREAT FALLS — Whether it is right before Thanksgiving, the early part of May, or even during the summer, several Great Falls organizations have come together, teaming up to help the area’s homeless and unhoused population.

On Monday, Western Native Voice teamed up with the City County Health Department, Planned Parenthood advocates, the Montana United Indian Association, and the International Traditional Games Society to help people in need.

“We're just giving back to people that need help and to the homeless,” said Chari Little Dog, an organizer of the event who works for Western Native Voice.

In the face of a howling wind, the volunteers handed out lunches, hygiene kits, gently used clothing and Narcan opioid overdose kits.

It's not they first time they have lent a helping hand. They did the same in November.

“It went well, very well,” said Little Dog. “We got a lot of feedback on that. So, I decided we should do another one and then we decided on May 6th.”

And they hope to repeat the act of kindness again this summer.

“It is important because we have a lot of our own families and a lot of young people that are downtown,” said Little Dog. “So, we have to give back, so they know that we're here thinking of them.”

