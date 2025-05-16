Meet Montana's 'Champion Child' for the Children’s Miracle Network

GREAT FALLS — GREAT FALLS — On warm spring and summer days, it’s not uncommon to see families lining up at a Dairy Queen for a sweet treat. But every dipped cone or Blizzard sold might be doing more than just cooling someone off — it could be helping save a life.

Thanks to a decades-long partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN), participating Dairy Queen locations have raised an incredible $185 million nationwide — all to support local children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Here in Montana, that impact is felt deeply at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena, a psychiatric facility that serves youth from ages 3 to 18.

“The money stays local,” said Rocky Galloway, general manager of Dairy Queen in Helena. “Our fundraising goes directly to Shodair, which is our CMN hospital. It’s neighbors helping neighbors.”

Meet Ayliana: Montana’s Champion Child

Meet the 2025 Children’s Miracle Network 'Champion Child'

This year, that community support is being personified by Ayliana Deadmond, a courageous teenager who was recently named Montana’s Children’s Miracle Network Champion Child for 2024.

“Hi guys, I’m Ayliana. Thank you all for coming out and supporting me. I really do appreciate it,” she told a crowd at a recent CMN event.

Ayliana’s story is one of resilience. She openly shared her past struggles with depression and how the support she received at Shodair helped her begin to heal.

“I was really depressed, and I struggled a lot with that,” Ayliana said. “But when I went to Shodair, all of the staff were really supportive.”

James Rolin

Through the Champion Child program, Ayliana is now using her voice to represent other children who are still navigating their journeys with mental health or other medical challenges.

She travels across the state, visiting schools and public events, helping raise awareness of the essential role Shodair plays in the lives of Montana families.

“I pretty much just make sure Shodair is seen and people understand how it helps others,” she said.

Empowering Kids to Tell Their Stories

The Champion Child initiative isn’t just about celebration — it’s about connection and courage.

“The program is an opportunity for kids who have come through Shodair to tell their story,” said Kristin Chaney, who works in marketing and branding for the hospital. “We want to empower them to be brave and to know that there’s a community here to support them.”

Ayliana was nominated by a staff member at Shodair who recognized her growth and potential to inspire others.

“They saw something special in her,” Chaney said. “She represents so many children who aren’t able to tell their own stories — and she does it with strength and grace.”

How You Can Help

While Ayliana’s mission continues statewide, anyone can contribute to the cause — simply by making a donation during their next trip to Dairy Queen.

“Whether it’s a few dollars in the donation jar or rounding up your order, it goes directly to Shodair,” Galloway explained. “Last year, between our two stores, we raised around $4,000 to $5,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network.”

And every dollar raised stays in Montana — supporting mental health services, hospital upgrades, and care programs that impact hundreds of children every year.

“We’re there for children in their storms of life,” Chaney said. “And with help from the community, we can guide them toward hope and healing.”

Click here to learn more.