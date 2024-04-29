Iris Senior Living will host a 'benefit breakfast' to support GFPS food pantry

Iris Senior Living hosts monthly “benefit breakfasts” to support non-profit organizations in the Great Falls community.

The community relations director for Iris Senior Living, Erin Doran, said Iris Senior Living has done these benefit breakfasts for several years to make a difference in the community.

“Every single month on the first Thursday, the iris does a benefit breakfast to benefit a local nonprofit,” said Doran. “This month we wanted to do something for the kids. We've done stuff for animals and things like that, so we wanted to help out the kids and donate our proceeds from the breakfast to the food pantry through the school.”



Proceeds from this month’s benefit will go toward North Middle School’s food pantry to provide for kids and families in need. The benefit is an all you can eat, buffet-style breakfast for just five dollars a person.

“We've always had a great turnout from the organization themselves, you know, when different organizations have been the beneficiaries, they've sent more than one representative to accept the donation,” Doran said.

This month’s benefit breakfast is on Thursday, May 2nd, from 7:30am to 9am at Iris Senior Living (1104 Sixth Avenue North).