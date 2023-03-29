Jersey Mike’s in Great Falls 'Day Of Giving' benefits Special Olympics

A lot of businesses donate a portion of their proceeds to charitable causes, but on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Jersey Mike’s Subs annual "Day of Giving," they are donating 100% of sales to Special Olympics Montana.

It’s the busiest day of the year for the restaurant that just celebrated its one-year anniversary in Great Falls.

“Our big day, our Super Bowl we call it,” said general manager Jensen Williams. “The buzz is up, everybody is prepared and ready to go. We’re getting phone calls constantly.”

MTN News

He isn’t kidding - there were already dozens of online orders submitted before the store even opened on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be huge, it’s going to be incredible, there’s no way around it,” Williams said. “I’m very very happy and blessed to be here.”

And when the doors opened, there was a constant stream of customers ready to show their support for a good cause.

And at the center of it all were the Special Olympics athletes - greeting customers, handing out to-go orders, and making sandwiches.

MTN News

The athletes appreciated the massive amount of support from friends, fans, and strangers in the Great Falls community - all of them stepping up, so they can continue doing what they love.

“Special Olympics means a lot ot me, making friends and doing my sports,” said athlete Jenny Hill. “This is an awesome fundraiser. We love being out in the community and showing people what Special Olympics is all about.”

MTN News

Jersey Mike’s Subs is located at the West Bank Landing next to Five On Black along Third Street NW.