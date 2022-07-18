Josh Huestis treats foster kids to shopping spree in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Josh Huestis, former CMR High School basketball star and 2014 NBA first-round draftee, returned to his hometown to treat foster kids to a shopping spree at Scheels.

Currently with the NBA's G-League’s Cleveland Charge, Huestis is happy to be back in Great Falls because it means helping the city and people that raised him.

“It's amazing. This community raised me and has always been there for me and to be able to come back and give back, means everything to me.”



